Что такого съесть, чтобы похудеть? 7 Instagram-аккаунтов о clean-eating

За зиму многие из нас оказались в окружении лишних килограммов, и теперь активно испытывают на себе все действенные и недейственные диеты, вооружившись весами, сантиметром и хула-хупом. Если в очередной раз после трех дневного голодания вы жуете бургер и запиваете его лайтовой колой, то ваши любимые брюки так и останутся висеть на вешалке. И отговорки про «некогда» готовить все дальше отдаляют вас от заветной мечты иметь тело как у Наоми Кэмпбелл в ее 25. Разве сложно исключить из рациона фастфуд? Ведь не зря диетологи говорят: «Вы то – что вы едите».
Редакция FW-Daily подготовила подборку из 7 clean-eating Instagram аккаунтов. Посты блогеров и диетологов послужат для вас мотивацией к здоровому питанию и откроют множество несложных, а главное, быстрых в приготовлении рецептов на каждый день.
Элла — блогер с пятилетним стажем, принимает участие в фестивалях еды, делится своими советами по приготовлению блюд и здоровому питанию. На ее Instagram аккаунте вы сможете найти видео и вдохновиться самыми простыми, но полезными рецептами, с которыми девушка даже выпустила книгу.
Hello new favourite food Little balls of hazelnut, date and chocolate deliciousness dipped into melted chocolate and rolled in baked pieces of hazelnuts Come over to the Deliciously Ella Facebook page to see me and @livias_kitchen make them and get the recipe! I have already eaten about half of them… they’re addictive
Дженни,основательница компании здорового питания Livegreenhealthy. Под каждым аппетитным постом девушка подробно описывает способ приготовления блюд и отвечает на вопросы последователей.
Thai noodle salad with peanut lime dressing from @pinchofyum! Ingredients For the dressing: ½ cup canola oil 2 large cloves garlic, peeled ⅓ cup low sodium soy sauce ¼ cup white distilled vinegar 2 tablespoons water 2 tablespoons honey 2 tablespoons sesame oil 1 tablespoon lemongrass or ginger paste a couple BIG squeezes of lime juice (to taste) ¼ cup peanut butter For the salad: 4 ounces brown rice noodles (regular rice noodles are fine, too) 5-6 cups baby kale or spinach 3 large carrots, cut into small, thin pieces* 3 bell peppers, cut into small, thin pieces* 1 cup packed cilantro leaves, chopped 4 green onions, green parts only, chopped ½ cup cashews or peanuts _____________________________________________________________________________ http://pinchofyum.com/thai-noodle-salad
Публикация от Jenny (@livegreenhealthy)
Пара Кеша и Джаред любят свое тело, друг друга и вкусно поесть! Поэтому охотно делятся некалорийными рецептами, которые позволят прийти в форму без голодания и стресса для организма. Их девиз: «Real food for real life».
Valentine’s goodies on the blog ❤ (and waiting for me with some whisky as soooon as Clayts is in bed ). Raspberry coconut butter filled raw choccie cups. The middle is gooey, tart and sweet and runny, the outside is rich dark raw chocolate, and it’s topped with crunchy freeze dried raspberries… but it’s all made in a blender and super simple . . And using DIY coconut butter makes them hold up better out of the freezer! Go get ’em. Recipe’s on the blog for you, link in bio! #valentinesday #sundaynightmamatreats
Блогер из Калифорнии Мишель советует не отказываться от мяса и учит, как приготовить мясные диетические блюда, не чувствуя угрызений совести.
Yowza. Tonight I made the Pressure Cooker Chicken Pho from @andreanguyen88’s The Pho Cookbook in my Instant Pot (using zoodles instead of rice noodles), and—no surprise—the whole family LOVED it! Andrea is THE authority on Vietnamese cooking, and I’ve been eagerly waiting for this cookbook for months. If you love pho, you must get this definitive guide on how to make this slurptastic feast. * Andrea’s given me the green light to share this particular recipe on my blog in a couple of weeks (which, with zoodles subbed for vermicelli, is #Whole30 friendly to boot!), but you guys should definitely pre-order a copy of Andrea’s amazing cookbook—it’s packed with more pho variations than you knew existed. Her book will be available in stores on February 7. Click on the link in my profile to order your own copy! * http://amzn.to/2kIRjwN #nomnompaleo #instantpot
Публикация от Snapchat: michitam (@nomnompaleo)
Однажды, чтобы избежать развития болезни, Саре пришлось отказаться от сахара и начать следить за тем, что входит в ее ежедневный рацион. Девушка стала вести блог и нашла сотни единомышленников по всему миру. На ее Instagram страничке много рецептов блюд из натуральных продуктов без добавления сахара.
Didn’t think our Ultimate BBQ Series could get any better? Well, it just did! We asked you guys to share your best BBQ recipe and here’s what @youtotallygotthis sent us – an amazing BBQ Banana Split. Looks like your summer barbie just got even better! You can grab this recipe for yourself in the comments below (you’ll need to type out the recipe in a new window if you’re on your phone).
Что общего можно найти у здорового питания и вкусного десерта? Любительница бананового мороженого Нана считает, что одно другое не исключает! Блогер научит вас, как не срываться на шоколадки, а заменить их некалорийными домашними сладостями.
#nanaicecream from @plantbasedjudy
Публикация от #NANAICECREAM (@nanaicecreamtoday)
Сара и ее муж фотограф на своей страничке в Instagram дают полезные советы, как просто и со вкусом приготовить вкусный ужин, используя сезонные овощи и фрукты. При этом блюдо будет выглядеть так, будто вы заказали его в одном из дорогих ресторанов.
Подготовила Янина Борисова