Urban Decay представил новую коллекцию посвященную творчеству Жан-Мишеля Баския

Beauty Junkies know art is makeup, makeup is art. Introducing our latest collab: Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat. You're going to want to get your hands on this SERIOUSLY limited-edition collection. #UDxBasquiat #UrbanDecay #artestarnyc

A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:30am PDT