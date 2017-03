Весенний must-follow: 7 Instagram самых спортивных девушек

S E L F ✨ Waking up to all of your incredible confidence posts following my challenge is currently my favourite time of day, i feel so empowered by you guys! It's day 3 today so make sure you've got your compliments ready and don't worry if you're late to the party just head to my YouTube to join in! Im also proud of the people around me, my friend @catmeffan asked me to share 5 things i love about myself as self love video so here goes.. 1️⃣ My Strength, it enables me to be independent and powerful. 2️⃣ My moles, if i joined them all up i swear im a map of the Universe. 3️⃣ My boobs, they've never needed a bra & are a fantastic temperature or mood gage. 4️⃣ My mindset, it keeps me believing in a world more beautiful and safe than the one i usually find myself in. 5️⃣ The fact that i break down in tears when anything happens to anyone, in real life, in the movies, the people, to animals, i want everyone to live forever. I'd love to hear your 5 things, just use the hashtag #YOGANUARY Also the WINNER of yesterdays @stylepb voucher is @nicolelouise5 congratulations! Photo credit @ownthelight 😍 #Fitness #fitfam #healthy #bodypositive #mindset

