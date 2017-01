Жить здорово: топ-7 полезных Instagram-аккаунтов

"Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage." ~Anaïs Nin~ It's Sunday and while it's totally possible to lose yourself in the vortex that is Instagram scrolling, don't forget to leave some time to dream and plan your wildest aspirations. Focusing on the visualisation of your OWN goals and dreams is going to be much more beneficial to you achieving them, than it will to focus on the curated fantasy that is someone else's Instagram. Leon Festinger originally discussed the concept of upward and downward comparisons (called the social comparison theory) — there are benefits to both. Upward comparisons are our comparisons of those more fortunate and while they can inspire and motivate us to achieve, too much of it can also make us feel shitty — as though we haven't achieved enough or aren't good enough (compared to them). SO — tune out for a little while and write out a hard core, detailed description of your biggest goal — as though you've already achieved it. Trust me, it feels so GOOD! Oh, but then tune back in at 9pm to do some yoga with me on Facebook. #vertueliving #vertuemethod 😍 #socialcomparisontheory 📷: thank you to the incredible @gregwilliamsphotography for capturing this moment. Only you could make someone falling over, look graceful and skilful. 📷

A photo posted by Shona Vertue (@shona_vertue) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:04am PST