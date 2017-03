Это история про бесконечную темноту открытого космоса: Пэт Макграт выпустила новую коллекцию косметики

Originate sci-fi sensuality and OTHERWORLDLY ALLURE with #DARKSTAR006: UltraViolet Blue. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Explore SURREALLY smokey sheen, glistening metallics, PRISMATIC iridescence and holographic brilliance with a 7-PIECE SMOKEY EYE KIT. Deliver outrageously INSTANT doses of ICONICALLY incandescent colour with ULTRAVIOLET BLUE, a long-lasting, high-intensity crushed TANZANITE pigment, plus alluringly aliengelic pigments in ASTRAL WHITE, MERCURY and DARK MATTER, along with holographic CYBER CLEAR Eye Gloss, Black SmudgeLiner Stick and BLENDER Brush. Take smokey eyes to new heights as you BEAT YOUR FACE beyond the STRATOSPHERE.⚡️⚡️⚡️ #patmcgrathlabs006 drops April 11, 2017 on PATMcGRATH.com!

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT