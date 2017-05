Красиво есть не запретишь: Топ-5 Instagram-аккаунтов о еде

Grilled Romaine salad and cauliflower crust pizza for dinn 😍 so good . I used @califlourfoods crust and added organic marinara, tomato, zucchini, bell pepper, pine nuts, goat cheese, mushroom, red pepper flakes and microgreens 🌱 Grilled romaine salad from @sunbasket: toast chopped almonds and sliced pita bread over dry heat for 3-5 minutes, adding salt, pepper & smoked BBQ seasoning. Transfer to plate. Heat 1 tbsp avocado oil with chickpeas, BBQ seasoning, & pepper for 2-3 minutes and transfer to plate. Cut ends off Romaine hears, slice lengthwise and spray cut side with oil & season with salt and pepper. Lay cut side flat on fry pan to char, about 3 minutes each side. Toss everything in large bowl with chopped fresh parsley, picadillo peppers, olive oil and sherry vinegar ✨ #pizza #healthyliving #veggies

