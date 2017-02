Организаторы Женского марша выступили на показе Mara Hoffman

Wow…absolutely blown away by the @marahoffman's SS17 collection. Besides an amazing collection, as woman and a woman of color, it was absolutely incredible to see a designer set a statement in a no misunderstanding, in your face way. Mara you are beautiful inside and out, as a designer thank you for setting the precedence in what really matters during New York Fashion week, in such a bold undeniable way!!! ▫️▫️▫️ Stay tuned for more as @tk_wonder and I share more of the collection and performances. ▫️▫️▫️ #NYFW #MaraHoffman #SS17 ▫️▫️▫️

A post shared by Cipriana Quann (@ciprianaquann) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:13pm PST