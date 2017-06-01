Gucci ответил на обвинение в плагиате

Итальянский бренд Gucci после обвинения в плагиате несколько дней никак не реагировал на критику в свою сторону. Но вчера в Instagram-аккаунте бренда появился пост с фото «того самого» лука из круизной коллекции 2018 с пояснительным комментарием. Как оказалось, куртка намерено выглядела, как работа одного из самых знаковых портных – Дэниэла Дэя. Таким образом бренд хотел высказать свое уважение Дэниэлу, который повлиял на формирование хип-хоп культуры 80-х.
Inside the #GucciCruise18 collection by #AlessandroMichele, a look that celebrates an iconic style of hip-hop fashion culture from the 80s—a plush jacket featuring puffy sleeves monogrammed in GG motif. Legendary tailor Dapper Dan @dapperdanharlem influenced the trend by making such custom pieces for his rapper and athlete clients out of logos from famous fashion houses, including #Gucci. In a homage to Dapper Dan, this jacket worn with jeans and a lurex headpiece is flanked with a striped knit with cross-stitch embroidery, cotton shorts and a georgette gown with trompe l’oeil details.
Читайте также:
Kiev Fashion Institute запускает новое направление Business Consulting