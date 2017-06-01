Мода

Gucci ответил на обвинение в плагиате

Янина Борисова
Итальянский бренд Gucci после обвинения в плагиате несколько дней никак не реагировал на критику в свою сторону. Но вчера в Instagram-аккаунте бренда появился пост с фото «того самого» лука из круизной коллекции 2018 с пояснительным комментарием. Как оказалось, куртка намерено выглядела, как работа одного из самых знаковых портных – Дэниэла Дэя. Таким образом бренд хотел высказать свое уважение Дэниэлу, который повлиял на формирование хип-хоп культуры 80-х.

