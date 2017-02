Must-follow: абсолютно все наряды из «Секса в большом городе» в одном Instagram

WITCHES OF DUANE READE These looks have us longing for a SATC / AHS: Coven crossover episode where it is revealed that Miranda is actually the supreme of the group ✨ #MirandaHobbes #CarrieBradshaw #Accessorizing #SATCMovie #CrucialHats

Публикация от Every outfit on Sex & the City (@everyoutfitonsatc) Окт 31 2016 в 12:31 PDT